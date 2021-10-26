The Drama Book Shop return is symbol of NYC's cultural revival

The Drama Book Shop has been a mainstay of New York City's theater scene since 1917. And thanks to an unexpected rescue by four "Hamilton" alumni, including creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, more patrons will pass through the front doors for years to come.

Mayor Bill de Blasio issued an official proclamation honoring the book shop for contributing to the city's cultural revival.

"I used to sit on the floor of the old Drama Book Shop, back at its old location when I was in high school," Miranda said.

Miranda and director Thomas Kail also spent time in the shop after college working on their other hit show, "In the Heights."

The "Hamilton" team closed the store's previous location on West 40th Street in early 2019, hoping to reopen in a new spot later that year. However, reopening took a lot longer than anticipated, due, in part, to the coronavirus pandemic, which closed theaters, crushed retail, and halted tourism.

"As we began to recover from the pandemic, which was so difficult for artists in New York, I knew we had to reopen the Drama Book Shop," Miranda said.

It's only apropos that the book shop's summer return at a location in Midtown coincided with Broadway's reopening. It has more than 8,000 plays regularly in stock and has even received its own Tony Award honor.

"We are a city of strivers and believers and the fact that this place has come back to life — resurrected to keep that tradition alive — is incredibly beautiful," de Blasio said at a press conference.

Loyal patrons Mary and Dan Rys agree that the Drama Book Shop is a shining example of New York's rebirth and resilience.

"The last time we were here in New York City, we managed to meet Lin-Manuel Miranda here in the Drama Book Shop, totally by chance," Mary said.

"It's just a great wonderful place," Dan added.

The bookstore is open seven days a week.

