The Brownstone Boys restore Brooklyn homes

A Brooklyn couple has turned their love of renovating a historic home into a business.

Jordan Slocum and Barry Bordelon bought a 130-year-old historic Brooklyn brownstone in 2018. They became popular through a blog and an Instagram account showing their slow restoration.

Thousands of people asked questions and that eventually morphed into them helping people more with design advice, contractor and architect recommendations, and helping others navigate renovating historic homes in New York and around the world. Then people started hiring them to help renovate homes.

Now it has become their career after they quit their corporate jobs.