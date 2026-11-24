The Brief A powerful coastal storm is expected to hit New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Thanksgiving Day, bringing 1 to 2 inches of rain and the threat of localized flash flooding. Wind gusts between 30 and 50 mph could cause power outages across the region and potentially ground the iconic balloons at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan. Forecasters are also warning of widespread moderate to potentially major coastal flooding during high tide cycles from Wednesday morning through Friday.



A developing coastal storm is taking aim at the Tri-State area for Thanksgiving, threatening holiday travel with heavy rain, coastal flooding and gusty winds.

NYC WEATHER FORECAST: TIMELINE l PARADE IMPACT

Timeline:

After a cool and quiet stretch of weather on Tuesday and Wednesday, conditions will rapidly deteriorate across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as a coastal storm moves into the region.

The National Weather Service reports increasing confidence that the storm will bring moderate to locally heavy rain from Thursday into early Friday. The Tri-State area is expected to see 1 to 2 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts possible, raising concerns about flash flooding.

Northeast forecast (FOX Weather)

Strong winds will accompany the rain, with gusts expected to reach 30 to 50 mph across the region, and even up to 60 mph in some coastal areas of New Jersey where a High Wind Watch has been issued. The winds raise the risk of downed trees, power outages and difficult driving conditions for holiday travelers.

What's next:

In Manhattan, the windy conditions could force the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to ground its famous balloons. The balloons cannot fly if sustained winds exceed 23 mph or gusts exceed 34 mph, though some forecast models suggest the strongest winds may hold off until the second half of the day.

This graphic shows the weather expectations for Thanksgiving week starting on Wednesday. (FOX Weather)

Coastal flooding is also a major concern, particularly during Thursday morning's high tide, when widespread moderate to potentially major coastal flooding is possible. The bulk of the heavy rain and strongest winds should clear out by early Friday morning, though leftover showers and breezy conditions may linger for Black Friday shoppers.