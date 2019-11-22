Thanksgiving safety tips for using a turkey fryer

If you’re thinking of deep-frying your turkey this Thanksgiving, you’ll want to make sure to take some safety precautions.

Broadward Fire and Rescue in Florida demonstrated just how bad an accident can be while frying a turkey.

Firefighters dropped a turkey into a pot of hot oil. When the oil overflowed and made contact with the open flame, a large explosion could be seen.

Some tips to keep in mind if you’re planning to fry your turkey include keeping outdoor fryers off of decks and far from the house, garage and trees, chose a turkey between eight and ten pounds to make for easier cooking and never leave the fryer unattended.

Lastly, make sure the turkey is completely thawed and dry before cooking. Ice or extra water could mix with the oil, causing a flare of the flames.