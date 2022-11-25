Two people were shot to death and two others, including a child, were wounded when a man opened fire inside of a Houston house after Thanksgiving dinner, police say.

The shooting was reported around 9:18 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Baggett Lane.

Officers entered the house and found a man and a woman shot to death. A 15-year-old boy and another man were also injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital.

Police say the suspect, who is not in custody, is believed to have had a relationship with the deceased woman, possibly an ex-husband or former boyfriend.

According to police, family and friends who were gathered at the house had just finished eating dinner when the suspect entered through the backdoor and started shooting. Police say he fired multiple rounds and even reloaded his weapon.

Police say they will release the suspect’s name when they have it and will ask for the public’s help to find him.

"This is a very sad situation. It's Thanksgiving. People are supposed to celebrate with their families. And we do know that this was a domestic-related incident," said HPD Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu. "We're praying for the families."

The teen who was taken to the hospital was last reported to be in stable condition. The other man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is now stable in the ICU.