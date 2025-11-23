Thanksgiving 2025: Restaurants that will be open for the holiday

article

The Brief Thanksgiving is on Nov. 27 and for those who don’t plan to cook this holiday, there are plenty of restaurants that will be open. Here’s a look at what restaurants will be open and closed Thanksgiving Day. Hours may vary by location, so customers are encouraged to call restaurants to verify availability.



Thanksgiving is on Nov. 27 and while many people stay home and cook up a feast for the family, others may decide to save the time cooking and washing dishes and instead head out to eat.

For those who opt for the latter, here are the restaurants that will be open and closed on Thanksgiving Day:

Open

Applebee’s

Select locations will be open, but hours may vary.

Arby’s

Most Arby’s locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but store hours may vary by location. Customers should double-check their nearest location.

Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins locations are locally owned and operated, so hours will vary by location.

Burger King

Hours vary by location. Customers should check the hours of their nearest Burger King location.

Boston Market

Restaurants will be open, and Boston Market is offering a Thanksgiving menu.

BRIO Tuscan Grille

Open and is offering a three-course Thanksgiving menu. Pick-up is also available.

Buca di Beppo

Will be open for dine-in and takeout orders.

Cracker Barrel

Open, but encourage customers to check local hours.

Dave and Buster’s

Del Frisco’s Grille

Open and will be offering a Thanksgiving prix fixe meal.

Denny’s

FILE - An exterior view of the Dunkin' Donuts restaurant in Muncy. (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Dunkin’

Many locations will be open. However, hours may vary, so please verify with your nearest location.

Fogo de Chao

Open and will be offering traditional holiday staples at select locations.

IHOP

Open but hours may vary.

Jimmy John’s

Most locations will be open but hours may vary by store. Be sure to call to verify hours.

Kona Grill

Open and offering the ultimate Thanksgiving feast on Nov. 27 through Nov. 30.

Krispy Kreme

Open but shops will close at 2 p.m. local time.

FILE - Maggiano's Little Italy Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard in downtown Houston, Texas. (Photo by: Ron Buskirk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Maggiano’s

Maggiano’s locations will be open, and it will also be offering a Thanksgiving menu. Restaurants will be closing at 8 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day.

Macaroni Grill

Locations will be open and will also offer a traditional Thanksgiving menu.

McDonald’s

Morton’s Steakhouse

Popeyes

Many locations will be open. However, hours may vary.

Ruby Tuesday

Selection locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Customers are encouraged to call their local restaurant to verify hours.

Starbucks

Most stores will be open, but hours may vary and customers are encouraged to check local hours.

Taco Bell

Open, but hours may vary. Check with local restaurants just in case.

TGIF

Locations will be open, but customers are encouraged to call ahead to verify hours.

Waffle House

Open but hours may vary. Customers should double-check with their nearest Waffle House to verify hours.

Wendy’s

Restaurants will be open.

Whataburger

White Castle

Closed

Chick-fil-A

Chili’s

Chipotle

Panera Bread

Panda Express

Olive Garden