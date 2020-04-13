‘Thank you’: Applause echoes around the world for heroic health care workers fighting COVID-19

From New York to Hong Kong and major European cities in-between, people have been showing their unyielding thanks and unabashed appreciation to the health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In New York, citizens have been taking to the streets with their applause to show their thankfulness to the city’s health care workers.



In Las Vegas, the health care gratitude took to the skies as the Air Force Thunderbirds flew over 18 hospitals across the city.



Across the pond, Londoners showed their gratitude amid a sea of blue lights and the triumphant howls of police sirens.

In Hong Kong, the proud roar of appreciative locals reverberated through the night sky.

And in the City of Lights, the Eiffel Tower glistened with a short but resonant message to Parisians and non-Parisian health workers alike: Merci.



These are far from the only creative ways in which people have been paying tribute to health care workers. As the U.S. continues to debate over testing, supplies and when we can (and should) return to normalcy, it’s safe to say that health care workers and first responders will still be giving their best efforts to helping those in need.