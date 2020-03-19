Texas declares public health disaster, closes restaurant dining rooms and schools

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a public health disaster for the state of Texas. Abbott explained during a press conference that the executive orders will bring the entire state of Texas in line with CDC guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The orders take effect at midnight Friday, March 20 and will go through midnight on Friday, April 3.

The public health disaster orders schools to be closed statewide until at least April 3. The disaster also orders a ban on dine-in eating and gathering in groups of more than 10 as the state ramps up efforts to battle the coronavirus. Abbott's order also will shut down gyms and bars.

Until today's announcement, Abbott had left most of those decisions to local governments.

Abbott said the statewide orders are to make sure Texas is following guidance provided by the federal government. The governor said it is not an order for Texans to shelter in place and does not restrict domestic travel.

RELATED: Austin restaurants and bars close to public, only offer take out or delivery

Advertisement

Dining areas at restaurants and bars in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and in Austin had already been closed but the governor extended that order to every restaurant and bar in the Lone Star State. While the dining rooms are shut, restaurants are allowed to offer to-go and delivery.

Critical operations like grocery stores and pharmacies are allowed to remain open.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

Gov. Abbott also waived regulations to allow restaurants to deliver alcoholic beverages, including beer, wine, and mixed drinks, with food purchases to customers.

This is the first public health disaster declared in Texas since 1901.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

The Associated Press contributed to this report.