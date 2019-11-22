Tesla truck’s ‘armor glass’ windows smash during unveiling

The launch event for Tesla’s electric Cybertruck left Elon Musk swearing following a failed demonstration on the strength of the vehicle’s “armor glass” windows at the Tesla Design Studio in Hawthorne, California.

According to reports, the Tesla co-founder unveiled the all-electric battery-powered $39,000 Cybertruck to an excited crowd Thursday, running through some specs of the Cybertruck before hitting the truck’s door with a sledge hammer.

Musk then asked Tesla’s lead designer, Franz von Holzhausen, to test the strength of the windows by throwing a metal ball at the driver side window, causing it to crack from edge to edge.

Footage of the incident posted to Twitter shows von Holzhausen cracking the window, causing Musk to laugh and swear.

“Oh my f*****g God,” Musk laughs. “Well, maybe that was a little too hard.”

Musk previously said the car was partly influenced by the Lotus Esprit sports car-submarine used in the James Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me.

