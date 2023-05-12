Terence Blanchard breaking barriers, in opera meshing music and boxing

The music in movies has a way of taking us all to a special place. You can feel it in "Woman King" "Harriet" and so many more movies Terence Blanchard has scored over the years.

Art Blakey used to always say to an audience ‘Music washes away the dust of everyday life.’ He used to say that all the time and that’s something that stuck with me.

Now the 7-time Grammy-Award-winning musician is breaking new barriers bringing a new rhythm to The Met in 'Champion' his second opera live at The Met where the worlds of music and boxing collide.

"While I was the first African American here, I was not the first qualified. You know what I mean?" He shared with FOX 5 ahead of the opera’s final curtain.

But he credits the opera's success so far to those on stage and behind the scenes who bring the production to life every night.

"Those singers are amazing. The performers are amazing, the dancer the orchestra everybody. It’s all like first tier," said Blanchard.

It still feels like a dream to the composer to watch it all come together.

"I kept looking around at all of these people that are coming to see this performance and I felt proud that we could create something that they could enjoy."

The opera ‘Champion’ is based on the story of 5-time World Champion boxer Emile Griffith whose blows did more damage to himself than his opponent Benny Peret who he killed in the ring at Madison Square Garden in 1962.

The opera touches on the power of forgiving one's self, social acceptance of sexuality, and the battle with dementia one Blanchard experienced first-hand for nearly 12 years with his late father.

"That person is built like a tank in your mind. You never see that person being vulnerable," Blanchard explained.

As the performers grow a deeper relationship with their characters show after show, with Saturday’s final curtain call comes a world of emotions.

"I know that when that curtain goes down, at the end of that last performance what’s going to be happening backstage," said the award-winning composer.

"There’s a lot of tears a lot of hugging you know a lot of gratitude and a lot of anticipation for what’s next," he added.

Blanchard is hopeful the experience of the opera can expand its audience building a more diverse opera community around New York City and the world.

"It’s okay for you to come to the opera. It’s okay for you to come to the Met. This is not for a select group of people. This is for everybody," said Blanchard.