Tennessee animal shelter selling “Puppergrams” for Valentine’s Day

Tennessee
TENNESSEE - An animal shelter in Tennessee has thought of the “paw”-fect Valentine’s delivery service.

Called “Puppergrams,” the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County is selling select gift options delivered by their own adorable rescue dogs.

The doggy delivery service costs just $75 with all proceeds going towards the shelter’s day-to-day expenses.

Unfortunately, the pups will only be bringing gifts to residents of two local Tennessee communities.

All of their dogs are available for adoption, if you really want to show some love this Valentine’s Day. 

