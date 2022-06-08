Teens arrested for smashing store windows on Long Island

article

Police on Long Island arrested five teenagers in a rash of break-ins at stores in Nassau County this week.

On Tuesday, Cops responded to reports of smashed glass at commercial buildings housing a dozen stores in Syosset, a hamlet in the Town of Oyster Bay.

Someone had broken the glass at Cardinali Bakery, Y Cleaners, Arata Sushi, Village Pharmacy, Syosset Wine Cellar, Bagel Master, and J's Market on Cold Spring Road; Kam Garden and Aboffs Paint on Berry Hill Road; Orange Theory and Danny's Chinese Kitchen on Jackson Avenue; and La Bottega on Ira Road, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Based on their investigation, detectives from the Second Squad went to MercyFirst , a social services agency and foster home in Syosset, and arrested three boys and two girls. Cops took the teens into custody "without incident" and no one was hurt, police said.

Authorities charged a 16-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, a 15-year-old girl, and two 14-year-old boys with eight counts of third-degree burglary and four counts of felony criminal mischief.

Police had just arrested the 16-year-old boy on May 31 and June 3 in connection with two other burglaries, authorities said.