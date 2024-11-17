Teenager shot in the Bronx; suspect charged: NYPD
BRONX - A man was arrested for shooting a teen in the leg in the Bronx Sunday morning, police said.
He has been identified as 20-year-old David Ayenengoye. He has been charged with attempted murder and criminal use of a firearm, police said.
Police responded to a 911 call about a person being shot at 10:06 a.m.
It happened in the vicinity of East 167th Street and River Avenue in the Concourse section.
EMS took the 15-year-old to Lincoln Hospital. Police said the teen is in stable condition.
The name of the victim has not been released.
It is unclear what caused the shooting.