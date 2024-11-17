Teenager shot in the Bronx; suspect charged: NYPD

A man was arrested for shooting a teen in the leg in the Bronx Sunday morning, police said.

He has been identified as 20-year-old David Ayenengoye. He has been charged with attempted murder and criminal use of a firearm, police said.

Police responded to a 911 call about a person being shot at 10:06 a.m.

It happened in the vicinity of East 167th Street and River Avenue in the Concourse section.

EMS took the 15-year-old to Lincoln Hospital. Police said the teen is in stable condition.

The name of the victim has not been released.

It is unclear what caused the shooting.