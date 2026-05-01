Teenager arrested after 9-year-old punched multiple times in the face at Bronx park
NEW YORK - A 15-year-old has been arrested after police say a 9-year-old boy was punched multiple times in the face and struck with a cable charger during an attack at a Bronx park earlier this month.
What we know:
According to the NYPD, the incident happened on April 17 around 6 p.m. inside Grant Park, located at East 169th Street and Grant Avenue in the Bronx.
Police said a 9-year-old boy was punched multiple times in the face and struck with a cable charger. The suspect then fled the scene on foot, heading northbound on Sheridan Avenue.
The victim suffered a facial laceration and was taken by EMS to BronxCare Health System in stable condition.
Arrest made
Police said that on April 30, a 15-year-old male was arrested within the confines of the 44th Precinct.
He has been charged with assault.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing, police said.
The Source: This article was written using information from the NYPD.