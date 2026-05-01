Teenager arrested after 9-year-old punched multiple times in the face at Bronx park

article

The Brief A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to an assault involving a 9-year-old at a Bronx park, police said. The victim was punched multiple times and struck with an object, suffering a facial injury. Police initially sought help identifying the suspect before making the arrest.



A 15-year-old has been arrested after police say a 9-year-old boy was punched multiple times in the face and struck with a cable charger during an attack at a Bronx park earlier this month.

What we know:

According to the NYPD, the incident happened on April 17 around 6 p.m. inside Grant Park, located at East 169th Street and Grant Avenue in the Bronx.

Police said a 9-year-old boy was punched multiple times in the face and struck with a cable charger. The suspect then fled the scene on foot, heading northbound on Sheridan Avenue.

The victim suffered a facial laceration and was taken by EMS to BronxCare Health System in stable condition.

Arrest made

Police said that on April 30, a 15-year-old male was arrested within the confines of the 44th Precinct.

He has been charged with assault.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.