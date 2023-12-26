2 teenage girls stabbed at Grand Central on Christmas Day: MTA police

Two teenage girls were stabbed inside Grand Central Terminal on Christmas Day, according to the MTA Police Department.

Officials said two girls, 14 and 16 years old, were attacked while inside the Grand Central Dining Concourse around Monday morning.

Cops arrested the suspect, who was identified as 36-year-old Steven Hutcherson.

People walk through Grand Central Terminal in midtown Manhattan only days before the Christmas holiday on December 22, 2023 in New York City. New York City has witnessed an influx of tourists and others coming to the city this holiday season to shop, (Getty Images) Expand

Hutcherson has been charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the MTAPD, the teenagers suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds, and are being treated at Bellevue Hospital.

The condition of the girls is unknown at this time and the motive of the attack is still under investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.