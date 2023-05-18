Teenage girl injured falling out of party bus on Cross Island Parkway

A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition this morning after falling out of a moving party bus, according to investigators.

Wednesday night, police said, the bus was heading northbound on the Cross Island Parkway in Queens near Hempstead Avenue when she fell.

Police said the teenager was allegedly leaning on an emergency window when the latches failed, sending her out of the vehicle.

There were 12 other teenagers on the party bus at the time of the accident.

The girl was taken to North Shore University Hospital where she is in critical condition with severe head trauma.

The driver is facing various summonses and the NYPD Highway Unit is still investigating to see if there was alcohol involved in the incident.

This investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.