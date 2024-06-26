Expand / Collapse search
Teenage girl fatally struck by vehicle near school in Queens: NYPD

Updated  June 26, 2024 6:10pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
Teen dead, child hurt in Queens hit-and-run

A teenage girl was fatally struck by a hit-and-run truck across the street from a school in Sunnyside, Queens, on Wednesday afternoon, police said. FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt has the latest.

QUEENS - A teenage girl was fatally struck by a hit-and-run truck across the street from a school in Sunnyside, Queens, on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened around 3:30 outside Woodside Intermediate School.

The Ford truck hit two people, including a 16-year-old girl, and an 8-year-old girl, who is in stable condition.

Sources told FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt that the girls are believed to be sisters.

The truck then fled the scene.

Officers are still looking for the driver.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.