Teenage girl fatally struck by vehicle near school in Queens: NYPD
QUEENS - A teenage girl was fatally struck by a hit-and-run truck across the street from a school in Sunnyside, Queens, on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The incident happened around 3:30 outside Woodside Intermediate School.
The Ford truck hit two people, including a 16-year-old girl, and an 8-year-old girl, who is in stable condition.
Sources told FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt that the girls are believed to be sisters.
The truck then fled the scene.
Officers are still looking for the driver.
This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.