Teen with autism who had been reported missing on Long Island is found unharmed

UPDATE: Will Mikulas-Mesco, who was reported missing, has been located unharmed.

The original story below:

Police on Long Island were asking for help locating a missing teen who has autism and may be in imminent danger.

Will Mickulas-Mesco is a 15-year-old from East Northport, in Suffolk County.

He is Black, 5'8" tall, 182 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

He was wearing a blue, white and yellow Northport wrestling jacket, black and gray pajama pants with skulls printed on them, and black sneakers.

He was last seen on Teaneck Drive in East Northport at about 8 p.m. on Thursday.

If you see him, please call Suffolk County Police Department at (631) 854-8218, or call 9-1-1.