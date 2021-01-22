Search for missing teen with autism from the Bronx

article

A missing child alert was issued for a teen with autism who was last in the Bronx and is believed to be in imminent danger.

The NYPD said Brianvel Casanova, 17, was last ween on Webster Avenue at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 21.

He is described as 5'3" tall, 160lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Northface jacket, a white shirt, blue pants and was carrying a camouflage backpack.

Anyone with information about Brianvel is encouraged to contact the New York City Police Department Missing Person Squad at (718) 378-8083, or call 9-1-1.