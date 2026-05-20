Teen swimmer disappears off Rockaway Beach as massive overnight search continues

The Brief A 17-year-old boy went missing in the water off Rockaway Beach near Beach 73rd Street and Shore Front Parkway in Queens on Wednesday afternoon, prompting a large-scale emergency response. FDNY rescue swimmers, divers, drones and Marine units searched the area for hours before the scene was turned over to the NYPD, with authorities saying the teen had not been recovered. The search remained active into the night, though officials later said NYPD and FDNY crews were no longer on scene and did not clarify whether Coast Guard crews were still searching.



A 17-year-old swimmer believed to be from the Bronx remains missing after disappearing in the water off Rockaway Beach in Queens on Wednesday afternoon, prompting a massive multi-agency search that continued late into the night, authorities said.

What happened?

What we know:

What was supposed to be a senior skip day memory turned into tragedy as emergency crews searched the waters near Beach 73rd Street and Shore Front Parkway.

FDNY rescue swimmers, divers, drones and Marine units launched an extensive search operation after receiving reports of a person missing in the water around 3:31 p.m., according to officials.

Witnesses who were on the beach at the time told FOX 5 NY the teenager’s friends tried to save him, but they could not pull him from the rough surf.

Divers search for teen

Timeline:

By 4:51 p.m., divers were still in the water as FDNY and NYPD Harbor units searched for the teen. FDNY officials later said divers were removed from the water after crews came up with negative results. The scene was turned over to the NYPD around 4:52 p.m., though the search remained active into the evening.

Dive teams are expected to return Thursday to continue searching for the missing teen.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 21: An empty lifeguard chair is seen in Rockaway Beach amid Hurricane Erin on August 21, 2025 in Rockaway Peninsula in the Queens borough in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) Expand

As of 8:12 p.m., the search was still ongoing, according to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. Authorities later said NYPD and FDNY units were no longer on scene by about 9:33 p.m., though officials did not immediately say whether Coast Guard crews were still involved in the search effort.

One civilian suffered minor injuries and was evaluated by EMS at the scene but refused medical transport, officials said.

Is Rockaway Beach dangerous?

Rockaway Beach is notorious for its rough waters and intense waves, and there have been multiple incidents over the years involving swimmers who went missing or were pulled underwater.

No lifeguards were on duty Wednesday because beach season does not officially begin until Saturday.

The investigation remains ongoing.