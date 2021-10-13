Teen suspect arrested in playground shooting of 13-year-old boy

A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the shooting of another 13-year-old boy in the Hunts Point Playground last week.

The boy, who goes by the nickname ‘Chulo,’ was charged Tuesday with attempted murder, assault, and harassment.

According to authorities, just after 5:30 p.m. on October 7, the victim got into an argument with the suspect inside the Bronx playground when the suspect took out a gun and shot the victim once in the left knee.

The boy fled west on Hunts Point Avenue, along with four other suspects who were wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting.

The victim was treated at Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

A second individual pictured in video shared by police is wanted for questioning in regard to this incident. He was described as a male; last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, light colored jeans, multicolored sneakers and a black fanny pack.



