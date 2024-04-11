Teen suspect accused of punching, shoving woman down church stairs in Queens arrested: NYPD

article

Police say they have arrested a suspect in the shocking assault and robbery of a 68-year-old woman in front of a church in Queens on April 7 that was caught on camera.

The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, is facing charges of robbery, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

The attack happened on Sunday around 8:20 a.m. on the steps of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, located at 84-35 152nd St. in the Briarwood section.

Surveillance video shows the woman heading up the stairs when the alleged suspect, dressed in all black, is seen running up behind her.

The suspect punches the woman, sending her flying down the stairs, before rummaging through her belongings as she laid on the ground and taking off wither purse, which had $300 in cash in it, as well as her cell phone and car keys.

Police say the suspect then fled the scene in her car.