Woman punched, shoved down church stairs in brutal NYC robbery l VIDEO

A 68-year-old woman is in critical condition after the NYPD said she was punched and shoved down the stairs of a Queens church in a brutal robbery that was caught on surveillance video.

The attack happened on Sunday around 8:20 a.m. on the steps of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, located at 84-35 152nd St. in the Briarwood section.

Surveillance video shows the woman heading up the stairs when the suspect, dressed in all black, is seen running up behind her.

That's when the woman is punched and sent flying down the stairs.

According to police, the suspect appeared to rummage through the woman's belongings as she laid on the ground. The suspect took off with her purse, which had $300 in cash in it, as well as her cellphone and car keys – then sped off in her car.

The suspect is described as being 18 to 25 years old and around 5’8".

He was last seen wearing all black and a red hoodie underneath his black jacket, as well as wearing a black mask.