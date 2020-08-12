Teen stabbed, set on fire in the Bronx; suspect arrested

Police have busted a man they say stabbed and set a teen on fire, killing him, in the Bronx.

After an investigation and interview, the NYPD arrested Adones Betances, 22, at about 1 p.m. Thursday and charged him with murder and manslaughter in the death of Winston Ortiz, 18, the department said.

Authorities said that Ortiz and Betances were arguing on the fifth floor of an apartment building on Woodycrest Avenue in the Highbridge section just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Detectives believe Betances then suddenly stabbed Ortiz multiple times in the chest, doused him with gasoline, and then set him on fire.

Police officers found Ortiz unconscious with extensive burns on his body. EMS took him to Harlem Hospital where he later died.