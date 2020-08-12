Teen stabbed, set on fire in the Bronx; NYPD searching for suspect

An 18-year-old has died after he was stabbed, doused in gasoline, and set on fire in the Bronx on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. on the fifth floor of an apartment building on Woodycrest Avenue in the Highbridge section of the Bronx.

Authorities say that Winston Ortiz, 18, of the Bronx was in an argument when the other person suddenly stabbed the teen multiple times in the chest, before setting him on fire.

Police found Ortiz unconscious with extensive burns on his body. EMS took him to Harlem Hospital where he later died.

Police say the unknown suspect is still at large and they do not currently have a description.