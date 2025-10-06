Expand / Collapse search

Teen stabbed in Queens, police search for suspect

Published  October 6, 2025 6:07pm EDT
The Brief

    • A 15-year-old boy was stabbed twice in the leg near 82nd Street and 37th Avenue in Queens.
    • The teen was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
    • Police are searching for a male suspect as the investigation remains ongoing.

QUEENS - A 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the leg, and a suspect remains at large in Queens, according to police.

What we know:

Officials said the teen was stabbed twice in the leg near 82nd Street and 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights around 2:50 p.m.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was in stable condition.

Police said they are searching for a male suspect in connection with the stabbing. 

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: This report is based on information from police.

