Teen stabbed in Queens, police search for suspect
QUEENS - A 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the leg, and a suspect remains at large in Queens, according to police.
What we know:
Officials said the teen was stabbed twice in the leg near 82nd Street and 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights around 2:50 p.m.
He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was in stable condition.
Police said they are searching for a male suspect in connection with the stabbing.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: This report is based on information from police.