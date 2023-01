The NYPD is searching for five suspects after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say that around 4 p.m., the victim was stabbed in the back outside a laundromat on 6th Avenue near 49th Street in Sunset Park.

Police say they are looking for three men and two women connected to the stabbing.

The boy is listed in stable condition.

