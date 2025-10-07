Teen shot during apparent brawl outside gas station in Queens, police say

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest just after 2:45 p.m. Tuesday during a fight among a group of teenagers near Springfield Boulevard and Union Turnpike in Hollis Hills, Queens, according to police. Surveillance video obtained by FOX 5 NY shows several teens brawling before gunfire erupts, with the victim seen running across the street to a gas station and later returning as others tried to help him. Police say the teen was conscious and alert when taken to the hospital and remains in stable condition as detectives continue searching for the suspect, who fled the scene.



A 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest Tuesday afternoon during a fight that broke out among a group of teenagers in Hollis Hills, Queens, according to police.

What we know:

Officials say the shooting happened just after 2:45 p.m. near Springfield Boulevard and Union Turnpike, a busy intersection lined with small businesses and a BP gas station.

Police say the teen was shot as students were getting out of school, sending chaos through the area.

"Seriously I'm scared, I'm scared…that could probably be anyone." — Nearby store clerk

Dig deeper:

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 5 NY shows a group of teenagers gathering and fighting on the corner of Springfield Boulevard and Union Turnpike.

The scuffle lasted only a few seconds before gunfire rang out.

The footage shows one teen, later identified by police as the 16-year-old victim, clutching his chest and running across the street toward a gas station.

Moments later, he is seen returning to the intersection as other teens rush to help him.

Police say the victim was conscious and alert when officers arrived.

He was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Investigators believe the suspect was among the group of teenagers seen in the video, but no arrests have been made.

Local perspective:

Local business owners along Springfield Boulevard told FOX 5 NY they heard a single gunshot and saw a crowd of young people scatter.

"It was just one loud shot and kids started screaming and running around," one witness said. Another described the neighborhood as beautiful but said it often gets a little hectic when school lets out.

"This is a great neighborhood, so it is sad to see this happening out here," another resident added.

What's next:

NYPD officers cordoned off the area outside a chicken and burger restaurant and the nearby BP gas station as detectives collected evidence and interviewed witnesses.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a fight between two groups of teens, though the motive remains under investigation.

The suspect fled the scene, and police are urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

The investigation remains ongoing.