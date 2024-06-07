Teen shot at prom party inside Brooklyn high-rise building

A 17-year-old boy was shot inside a luxury high-rise in Brooklyn Thursday night, according to police.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. inside the residential building on Linden Boulevard between Bedford and Rogers Avenues.

The circumstances of the shooting are still unclear, but The Post reports that it happened at a prom party inside the 26-story tower.

Police say they are looking for two men that were wearing surgical masks that they said allegedly fled the scene westbound on Linden Boulevard toward Bedford Avenue.

"To live in a building where there's now been a shooting. I don't know who got shot, but I know people were taken away, in ambulances," one resident said.

FOX 5 reached out to the building's management in response to the violence but has not heard back yet.

FOX 5 NY's Briella Tomassetti reported seeing police walking out of the building Friday morning with a man in handcuffs.

It is unclear at this time whether the arrest was in connection to this incident.

The boy was shot in the stomach and taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Residents claim there have been numerous incidents within the building that have them on edge.

The incident adds to the recent spate of violence involving teens in Brooklyn.

Recent teen violence in NYC

On Monday, a barrage of gunfire left two children, 9 and 11, injured on a playground in Brownsville.

Police don't believe the girls were the intended targets and are still trying to track down two suspects they say were involved.

On Sunday, a 12-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the shooting death of his 14-year-old cousin.

He was charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and criminal possession of a weapon after allegedly opening fire inside a Brooklyn apartment.