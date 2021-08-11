Teen shot nine times in Manhattan

article

Police in New York are looking for a man who shot a 15-year-old boy nine times.

The NYPD says it happened just before 9 p.m. on August 7 in the Inwood section of Manhattan.

Police say a man got out of a black Toyota Highlander at the corner of West 204 Street and Broadway. He walked up to the 15-year-old boy in front of 650 West 204 Street and pulled a gun.

He then started shooing, hitting the boy nine times across his body.

EMS responded and transported the victim to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The shooter then ran off and has not been caught. Police released photos of the man wanted for the shooting and the vehicle that he got out of at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

