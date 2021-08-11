Teen shot nine times in Manhattan

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Queens County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
11
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Orange County, Putnam County, Western Dutchess County
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until WED 7:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Sussex County
Heat Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County

Teen shot nine times in Manhattan

By
Published 
Inwood
FOX 5 NY
article

The NYPD released a composite photo of the suspect and the vehicle he was riding in to a shooting.

NEW YORK - Police in New York are looking for a man who shot a 15-year-old boy nine times.

The NYPD says it happened just before 9 p.m. on August 7 in the Inwood section of Manhattan.

Police say a man got out of a black Toyota Highlander at the corner of West 204 Street and Broadway. He walked up to the 15-year-old boy in front of 650 West 204 Street and pulled a gun.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

He then started shooing, hitting the boy nine times across his body.

MAN SHOT TO DEATH DURING JEWELRY ROBBERY

EMS responded and transported the victim to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The shooter then ran off and has not been caught.  Police released photos of the man wanted for the shooting and the vehicle that he got out of at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

WATCH FOX 5 NEWS: