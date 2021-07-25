Man shot to death after jewelry robbery in Manhattan: NYPD

The NYPD is hunting for a pair of suspects who allegedly shot and killed a man after robbing him in Inwood last week.

According to authorities, Joel Vasquez, 28, was sitting inside of his car near Sherman Avenue and West 204th Street at roughly 6:30 a.m. on July 22 in Inwood when the two suspects approached him.

The suspects showed a gun and forcibly took Vasquez's jewelry before one of the suspects shot him. The suspects then ran from the scene.

EMS took Vasquez to NYC Health + Hospitals / Harlem where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD has released photos and surveillance videos of the suspects.

One is described as a man standing roughly 5'8", weighing 180 lbs, and with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweat pants and black shoes.

The other suspect is described as a man approximately in his early 20's, standing 5'8" tall, weighing 160 lbs, and with a slender build. He was last seen wearing white long sleeve shirt, black sweat pants, and a black baseball hat.

Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

