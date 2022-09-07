15-year-old boy shot inside park in Downtown Brooklyn

A 15-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded inside a park in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The teenager left school at 1:30 p.m. after classes and went to hang out in nearby McLaughlin Park in Downtown Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

He was sitting on a bench with two girls when two young men or teens approached and they got into an argument at about 1:45 p.m., witnesses told New York City police.

"Words were exchanged and a fistfight ensued," Chief of Detectives James Essig said at a press conference. "A male described as wearing all black and a black mask removed a firearm and fired one time, striking our victim."

The teen was hit in his abdomen, Essig said, and was rushed to Methodist Hospital.

The shooter and the other person, who was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a mask, ran away on Tillary Street, heading toward Adams Street, Essig said.

The chief said at least 30 people were in the park at the time of the shooting.

The victim attends Brooklyn Lab Charter School, which is about two blocks from the park. Essig said detectives would investigate if the teen had any issues with anyone at the school.