Girl shot to death in Brooklyn apartment building
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl in the lobby of a Brooklyn apartment building late Monday evening.
Police responded to a 911 call inside 790 Eldert lane in East New York. They found Raelynn Cameron of Queens with a gunshot wound to the chest.
EMS rushed her to Brookdale Hospital but it was too late to save her life.
Detectives are trying to determine if she was shot as a result of another person playing with a gun or if she might have been targeted.
Police did not find a gun at the scene. They were continuing an investigation and there were no immediate arrests in the case.