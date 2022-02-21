Teen rescued from rock near Great Falls in Paterson

A teenager got stranded on a boulder near the base of the Great Falls in Paterson on Monday morning.

Emergency workers used an inflatable boat to rescue the teen from the rock and then bring them back to shore.

Video from SkyFOX shows three first responders and the teen inside the boat as it navigated the rough waters of the Passaic River. A police officer could be seen with his arm around the teen.

Eduardo Chaidez of the National Park Service told FOX 5 NY that it was unclear how the teen got down to the boulder.

The 77-foot Great Falls of the Passaic River is part of Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park .

