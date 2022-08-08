Teen killed in double shooting in Queens

article

An 18-year-old was killed and a 24-year-old wounded in a Sunday evening shooting in the Brookville section of Queens.

The NYPD says it was called to 231-08 148th Ave. around 6:15 p.m.

They found Tysheem McDonald with a gunshot to the chest. EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital but it was too late to save his life.

The other man was shot in the leg and got himself to Jamaica Hospital. He was listed in stable condition.

It was unclear if the two men were targeted in the attack.

The New York City Police Department says that there have been no arrests. No suspect descriptions were immediately available.