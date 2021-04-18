Teen girls climb fire escape to rob Bronx apartment: NYPD

The NYPD is searching for a group of teenage girls caught on video climbing a fire escape to break into and rob an apartment on the Bronx.

Police say that around 7:30 p.m. on April 11, the five young robbers scaled a building near Sheridan Avenue and East 168th Street in the Concourse section of the Bronx.

Authorities say the girls found an apartment with no one home and broke into it through a bedroom window. Once inside, they stole a Michael Kors purse, jewelry, a Macy's credit card, and roughly $500 in cash.

