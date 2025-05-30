Teen girl missing in East River near Roosevelt Island; search underway

The Brief A search is underway for a 15-year-old girl who apparently slipped into the waters off of Roosevelt Island on Friday. Sources tell FOX 5 NY the teen and a friend had traveled to the island and were sitting on rocks near the shoreline when, for reasons still unclear, the girl took off her clothes, climbed over a fence, and entered the water. Water rescue crews, fire officials and police have been at the scene for hours but no one has been found yet.



What we know:

Sources tell FOX 5 NY the teen and a friend had traveled to the island and were sitting on rocks near the shoreline when, for reasons still unclear, the girl took off her clothes, climbed over a fence, and entered the water.

Sources say her friend became distressed and tried to stop her, yelling, "What are you doing? Stop. Don’t do it. You can’t swim." The girl began to struggle in the water, prompting the friend to run for help.

By the time she returned with assistance, the teen was gone.

Emergency crews recovered the girl's clothing, book bag, and jacket at the scene. As of 5:26 p.m. she had not been found.

The part of the East River where the teen went in is known to be particularly dangerous.

Despite its name, the East River is not technically a river but a tidal strait, with strong, fast-moving currents that can reach speeds of nearly six miles per hour.

The current changes direction every six hours, and the water near Roosevelt Island can reach depths of 35 to more than 60 feet, with limited visibility and sudden drop-offs.

The area’s underwater infrastructure and slippery rocks make it hazardous even for experienced swimmers.

The investigation remains ongoing.