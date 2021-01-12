Teen found shot dead in neck on Bronx building stairwell

A 16-year-old male was found shot in the neck on the stairwell of a building in the Norwood section of the Bronx, said police.

Late Monday, cops responded to a 911 call at 3560 Webster Avenue and found the teen on the stairs between the 8th and 9th floor. He was rushed to Jacobi Hospital and pronounced dead.

A 22-year-old male and a 19-year-old male were also found with gunshot wounds. The older victim was shot in the ankle while the teen was shot in the torso, said cops. They were transported to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests had been made.

The identity of the victims was pending family notification.