Teen found murdered in Brooklyn housing project

The NYPD says a 16-year-old Brooklyn boy was found murdered on Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a 911 call at about 1:30 p.m. of a shooting at Miller Ave. and Pikin Ave. in the Fiorentino Plaza Houses in East New York.

They found Cahlil Pennington unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his body.

EMS rushed him to NYC Health & Hospitals/Brookdale but it was too late to save his life.

There have been no arrests and no other details were immediately available.