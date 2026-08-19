Teen found dead with suspicious injuries, possible malnutrition on Staten Island: sources

The Brief A 19-year-old was found dead on the floor of a Staten Island apartment by emergency responders answering a 911 medical call. Sources say police are questioning the teenager's mother and her boyfriend after discovering the victim was severely malnourished and had suspicious marks on his wrists and ankles. Neighbors in the close-knit Springville neighborhood are shocked by the tragic discovery.



Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in the typically quiet Springville section of Staten Island after a 19-year-old was found dead inside a residence.

What we know:

Emergency responders arrived at an apartment building on 65 Elmont Drive following a 911 call regarding someone in need of medical assistance. Upon arrival, they discovered the 19-year-old on the floor, where they were pronounced dead.

Sources tell FOX 5's Arthur Chi'en that the teenager’s mother and her boyfriend are currently being questioned by police.

Disturbing details

Dig deeper:

While official statements remain limited as the NYPD collects evidence from the third-floor apartment, sources have shared disturbing details regarding the teen's condition:

The teenager appeared to be severely malnourished, with sources noting that their ribs were protruding and that investigators are examining unexplained marks found on the individual's wrists and ankles.

Authorities are also currently looking into whether the 19-year-old was autistic, according to sources.

Shocked community

What they're saying:

The discovery has shocked residents of this calm, family-oriented neighborhood, with some stating they had no idea a 19-year-old even lived in that specific apartment.

One local resident highlighted the disturbing mystery of how the situation went unnoticed.

"I’m wondering how nobody else knew. I live right here. The walls are pretty thin, so if somebody is screaming, if there’s thuds banging, you’ll be able to hear it in the apartment next door. So I’m just wondering how nobody else would report any mistreatment."

What we don't know:

Several details are still unknown, including the teen's cause of death, which will be determined by the medical examiner.

Police have yet to release further information as they continue to investigate.

FOX 5 has reached out to the Administration for Children's Services to check if they were aware of this case.