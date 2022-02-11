NY high school shooting, stabbing: Teen charged, shooting victim comes forward

A 13-year-old student was struck by gunfire during a dispute outside of a Buffalo high school earlier this week when another teen was stabbed 10 times and a security guard shot.

Police only learned about the third victim when he sought medical attention for a graze wound to his arm Thursday, a day after the chaotic fight involving a crowd of people at McKinley High School, Deputy Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said during a news conference.

A 17-year-old was charged Friday with attempted murder and assault in connection with the stabbing of another teen during a dispute outside a Buffalo high school that also injured a security officer earlier this week.

Buffalo police announced the arrest of the male shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday. Officers had been searching for suspects since the fight involving multiple people outside McKinley High School Wednesday afternoon.

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times and remained in the hospital Friday. A security guard was treated for a gunshot wound to his leg and released.

Sources told The Buffalo News that a physical altercation between a group of people in the school’s parking lot occurred prior to the stabbing.

The 17-year-old was arraigned as an adolescent offender shortly after midnight, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn’s office. His name was not released and authorities did not immediately say whether he was a student.

Flynn’s office said more information would be released later Friday.

There were approximately 100 students and staff inside the school at the time of the stabbing.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing. Police said Thursday they were searching for a suspect or suspects.