Teen arrested in fatal wrong-way crash that killed groom a day before wedding: NYPD

A 17-year-old male was arrested in connection with the fatal hit-and-run accident that killed a man and his cousin in Harlem a day before his wedding.

Shauntea Weaver, 40, told the Post that her would-be groom, Kirk Walker, 38, and his cousin, Rob McLaurin, 40, were killed in the Harlem crash near West 165th Street.

"Every hour since it happened, I’m having a different emotion take me over," — Shauntea Weaver, 40

Walker, a father of three from Manhattan, was reportedly celebrating his bachelor party ahead of his wedding.

The crash happened Saturday morning on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Harlem, the NYPD said. (FNTV)

"Our ceremony was supposed to be at 5:00 p.m. today — in a few hours," Weaver told the Post. "He died 24 hours before our wedding. It’s devastating, and not just for me. He has three children that loved him immeasurably. They are heartbroken that their father’s been taken."

Police say the couple's Dodge Challenger was hit head-on around 2:20 a.m. by the teen driving a pickup truck down the wrong side of the parkway.

The crash happened Saturday morning on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Harlem, the NYPD said. (FNTV)

At the time, the Post reported that the pickup truck’s driver took off after the accident – as did the passenger -- but that police caught up with the passenger about 30 feet from the crash.

"Every hour since it happened, I’m having a different emotion take me over," Weaver told the Post.

The crash happened Saturday morning on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Harlem, the NYPD said. (FNTV)

The teen, who has not been named, faces charges of vehicular manslaughter, criminal negligent homicide, and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.