Teen fatally shot walking home from Brooklyn Nets game, 3rd Crown Heights homicide this week

A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in Crown Heights on his way home from a Brooklyn Nets game Thursday, according to police.

The boy, who police have identified as Troy Gill, was shot multiple times around 10:40 p.m. as he was walking.

Numerous shell casings were found just a block away from the scene.

Sources tell FOX 5 NY they believe the teen might have been targeted.

Officials have blocked off the area near the intersection of Bergen Street and Saint Marks Avenue.

No arrests have been made yet.

Police say it's too early to determine a motive, as the community braces for the impact this shooting will have.

FOX 5 NY's Briella Tomassetti reported seeing a woman break down in tears after saying that her son was also a victim of gun violence and that she was sick and tired of these kinds of things happening in her neighborhood.

Featured article

It's been a gruesome week for Crown Heights.

This is the third homicide to rock the area in just a few days.

On Monday, a Brooklyn bodega worker was killed after refusing to give away a Black & Mild cigar for free.

The NYPD released images of the man suspected of killing the bodega worker but no arrests have been made.

On Wednesday a 33-year-old man was shot and killed outside the Ebbetts field houses.

Anyone with information in regard to to any of these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.