Teen arrested in Queens stabbing caught on video

The Brief Police arrested 18-year-old Luis Emmanuel Valencia Ponce in a random Queens stabbing caught on surveillance video. Authorities say he approached a 29-year-old woman from behind and stabbed her multiple times. The victim is in stable condition, and the suspect faces attempted murder and assault charges.



A man was arrested in a stabbing of woman caught on surveillance video, police said.

What we know:

Police say Luis Emmanuel Valencia Ponce, 18, approached a 29-year-old woman from behind near the intersection of 23rd Avenue and 94th Street in Queens early Monday morning before attacking her.

In the video, the suspect can be seen running up to the woman and striking her several times.

According to police, the attack happened around 6:17 a.m. March 16 as the woman was heading to a bus stop in East Elmhurst. Authorities said the suspect displayed a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times about the body in what investigators described as an unprovoked attack.

Video shows suspect sneak up behind woman

The backstory:

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 5 NY shows the suspect sneaking up behind the woman as she crossed the street before 7 a.m., then repeatedly stabbing her. The footage was partially frozen due to its graphic nature, but shows the attacker continuing the assault even after a brief pause as the victim tried to get away.

The woman, who was on her way to work, managed to stagger across the street to a nearby bus stop, where a bystander called 911.

Emergency medical services transported her to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst, where she was listed in stable condition and is recovering, according to police and her family.

Husband speaks out

Her husband told FOX 5 NY prior to the arrest that she felt shaken following the attack.

"We want the most is that they capture the suspect," he said. "Thank God my wife is not doing as bad. She’s recovering little by little. She’s scared to return after what happened. She’s scared she will be attacked again."

Police said the suspect fled eastbound on 23rd Avenue following the stabbing.

Valencia Ponce, of Queens, was arrested around 1 a.m. Thursday and charged with attempted murder and two counts of assault.

What we don't know:

The motive of the attack remains unknown.

The investigation remains ongoing.