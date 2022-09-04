Teen arrested in connection with 17-year-old girl's fatal shooting in Queens: NYPD

article

Police say they arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl in Queens last week.

Authorities say Shantasia Obrian was found by police unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the back just after 5 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

EMS rushed her to Jamaica Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

In the aftermath of the shooting, police say they took two people of interest into custody.

On Sunday afternoon, the NYPD announced that it had charged a 15-year-old with manslaughter, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence.

The name of the suspect is being withheld due to his age.