Woman sitting next to 4-year-old shot in neck after bullet hits car on Williamsburg Bridge

The NYPD is investigating after a woman sitting in a car crossing the Williamsburg Bridge was shot in the neck.

According to police, at around 11 p.m., the woman was a passenger in the car being driven over the Williamsburg Bridge when she and the driver heard a loud noise.

Police say a gunshot went through the car's passenger door and grazed the wife in the back of her neck before hitting a headrest and stopping.

The couple's 4-year-old daughter was sitting in the back seat of the car at the time and was not injured.

The woman was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where she received treatment.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.