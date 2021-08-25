Teen arrested in Bed-Stuy shooting that killed 1, injured 6

article

A teenager was arrested Wednesday in a shooting that killed a young woman and wounded six other people at a Brooklyn apartment building in November, police said.

The 17-year-old boy, whose name was not released, was arrested on murder and weapons possession charges, the NYPD said.

Police have said they were looking for more than one suspect in the shooting.

The gunfire erupted late on Nov. 22 at a building on Albany Avenue in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, where police found a 14-year-old and five older teens with gunshot wounds.

Police later realized that 20-year-old Daijyonna Long had also been shot at the same place and taken in a private car to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Long lived in Virginia and was in New York to visit a friend, her grandmother and the friend told the Daily News in November.

Betty Long told the newspaper her granddaughter was a talented, outgoing college student and makeup artist.

"She was my princess," the grandmother said.

At the time, police said they believed the violence was related to a shooting that wounded a 17-year-old boy about two hours earlier near a sweet-16 party in the East New York neighborhood. There's no immediate information on whether investigators still think that's the case.

