Teen arrested, charged with sexually assaulting woman on subway: NYPD

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The Brief Ari Shtein was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. Police said Shtein assaulted a woman on an R train on June 28.



An 18-year-old from Washigton, D.C., was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexually assaulting a woman on a Manhattan subway.

What we know:

Police arrested Ari Shtein on Wednesday, July 8. Shtein has been charged with aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The backstory:

The attack happened on a northbound R train on June 28, according to the NYPD. Around 3 p.m., officers said Shtein sexually assaulted a 30-year-old woman. The woman got off the train and was taken to the hospital.

A report from the New York Post said that the woman was traveling with two children, when Shtein reached into her underwear with his hand.