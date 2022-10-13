Teen arrested after stabbing outside of Bronx school

A 15-year-old boy has been hospitalized, and another 15-year-old has been arrested after a stabbing near a school in the Bronx early Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the victim was stabbed in the stomach by another teen after a dispute at around 8:30 a.m. across the street from The Bronx School for Law, Government and Justice in Concourse Village.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

"Violence has absolutely no place in our communities," Jenna Lyle, deputy press secretary for the New York City Department of Education said in a statement. "The safety of all of our students is our absolute top priority. School staff members and NYPD school safety agents immediately responded to an off campus incident which occurred before morning arrival today. We are offering additional supports to the school community today and in the coming days and are working closely with the NYPD in their investigation."

Parents across New York City have been calling for increased security at schools after several incidents, including a emotionally disturbed man walking into a school in Queens.

New Schools Chancellor David Banks announced that the Department of Education was hiring more than 350 school safety officers in September.