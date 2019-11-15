Teen accused of helping handcuffed suspect escape police car

article

Three girls are under arrest after a bizarre incident in which a handcuffed suspect was freed from a police car in the Bronx.

The NYPD says the incident happened on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at approximately 3:55 p.m.

Officers say they responded to a call of an assault at the intersection of East 149th Street and Southern Boulevard.

Officers started looking for suspects after getting descriptions of them.

About a block away, at the intersection of Saint John and Southern Boulevard, a witness positively identified 2 of the teens and they took the girls into custody.

As officers were about to drive off, they say an uninvolved teen opened the rear door of the police car, allowing one of apprehended teens to escape police custody. The incident was captured on camera.

Advertisement

Officers began chasing the teen and say they were quickly able to catch her.

The teen who opened the door was also caught and arrested.

Police did not release any names of the teens because of their names but say two 14-year-old girls face assault charges and the third teen faces obstruction charges for helping the suspect to attempt an escape.